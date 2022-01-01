Go
Welcome to Atlas 42 Lunch in a Box! Atlas 42 has taken it's 5 star event experience to lunch for you and your guests. Meeting for 3 or 23, just click and sit back while we prepare and deliver your lunch in a box!

4032 Cox Rd Suite A

Popular Items

Ham & Cheese Express
sliced ham, crisp leaf lettuce, tomato, cheddar and mayonnaise on country white
Chicken Caesar - Bowl$37.95
romaine lettuce with shredded parmesan, croutons & caesar dressing with a sliced chicken breast on top
Chef Salad - Single Serving$10.00
mixed greens, red onions, cucumbers, green peppers, egg, shredded cheese and turkey and ham
Ham$10.55
sliced ham, crisp leaf lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise on country white
Roast Beef$10.55
sliced roast beef, crisp leaf lettuce, tomato, cheddar, house horsey sauce on ciabatta
California Club$10.55
sliced chicken, provolone, mixed greens, tomato, bacon, avocado spread on ciabatta
Veggie$9.55
mixed greens, broccoli, zucchini, cucumber, tomato, alfalfa sprouts, hummus & avocado on pita
Turkey$10.55
sliced turkey breast, piled high with crisp leaf lettuce, swiss, tomato, cranberry aioli on multi-grain
Chicken Salad Express
homemade chicken salad, with grapes and candied pecans, crisp leaf lettuce on a multigrain
Italian$10.55
salami, pepperoni, capicola, provolone, crisp leaf lettuce, tomato with oil/vinegar on fresh sub

Location

4032 Cox Rd Suite A

Glen Allen VA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants

Burgerworks

Delicious burgers, sides, and shakes custom built the way you like them!

Mama Cucina

Come in and enjoy!

Capital Ale House

Come in and enjoy!

Pho Saigon

Founded in 2011, Pho Saigon continues to proudly serve Richmond authentic Vietnamese delicacies. Rich savory pho, delicious Banh Mi Cha Lua, Com (rice dishes), Bun (rice noodle bowls), curries, summer rolls, Banh Xeo, Bot Chien, bubble teas. All sauces are made in house. Select beer wine and alcohol choices are also provided. Come in and enjoy a great Vietnamese dining experience with great service and a friendly environment.

