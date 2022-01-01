Go
Atlas Bowl

The perfect social destination, complete with ample dining room seating, good eats, cocktail bar, old-school bowling and chic decor.

61 W Main St

Popular Items

Baja Fish Taco$16.00
Large Totchos$13.00
tater tots, bacon, cheddar cheese, scallions, jalapeno, lime crema
Classic Chicken Sandwich$15.00
buttermilk and herb marinated chicken breast fried to golden brown, lettuce, dill pickles, house-made ranch, brioche bun served with tots.
Crispy Tofu$12.00
organic tofu from Ithaca Soy, mango gastrique, cashew, jalapenos, scallion, cilantro.
(Vegetarian, Vegan Gluten-Free)
Fried Brussels$12.00
Brussels sprouts, bacon, parmesan, lemon, crushed red pepper
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$15.00
buttermilk and herb marinated chicken breast fried to golden brown, lettuce, jalapeno pickles, chipotle ranch, served with tots
Chicken Bites$12.00
buttermilk-marinated chicken fried to golden brown with house ranch and coconut-Buffalo sauce
Carnitas Taco$16.00
slow-braised pork shoulder shredded and seared, topped with citrus slaw, lime crema, corn tortillas served with rice and beans.
Atlas Single Burger$13.00
Atlas Double Burger$16.00
Location

61 W Main St

Trumansburg NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
