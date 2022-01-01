Go
Atlas Brew Works Half Street Brewery & Andy's Pizza

Solar powered beer right from the source!
Online orders taken 11am-9pm daily.
Take-out orders available for pickup 11am-9pm, and later on Fri/Sat. Please have a valid drivers license showing you are 21+

1201 Half Street SE suite 120

Popular Items

Side of Ranch$0.35
Chicken Tenders$10.00
Our homemade buttermilk brined tenders come in either our traditional style or spicy. Choose from either ranch, bleu cheese or Andy's Fancy Sauce for dipping. Add Fries to your order for an additional $3.50
Whole Pepperoni$24.00
red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni
Caesar Salad$9.00
Old Bay Fries$6.00
house cut shoestring fries
Whole Cheese$20.00
red sauce, mozzarella
Whole 8 Makes A Pie$26.00
You know what you like! Choose eight slice options from our traditional house pies.
Whole Margherita$24.00
red sauce, mozzarella, fresh basil, parmigiano
Slice Pepperoni$3.99
red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni
Whole Sausage and Pepper$24.00
red sauce, mozzarella, provolone, green bell pepper, Italian sausage
Location

1201 Half Street SE suite 120

Washington DC

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
