AVID Cider Co
Come in and enjoy!
550 SW Industrial Way • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
550 SW Industrial Way
Bend OR
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Bend & Breakfast
Come in and enjoy!
French Market
Let us transport you to a country French bistro in Bend! Featuring small plates and a Farm-to-Table focused menu, we share our passion for delicious food and wine that feeds you, body and soul.
Monkless Belgian Ales
We are open M-Th from 11:30-9p Fr-Sa 11a-10p and Sun 11a-9p. We appreciate your continued support Cheers!
Miyagi Ramen
Ramen Shop, Bend OR