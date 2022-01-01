Go
  • Atlas Gourmet Pizza Gandy

Atlas Gourmet Pizza Gandy

4644 Gandy Boulevard

Popular Items

White Pie 12"$15.00
ricotta cheese, caramelized onions, mozzarella, garlic infused olive oil, parmigiano reggiano
Ranch$0.75
House Made
Coke (can)$1.50
The Atlas$10.00
spring mix, goat cheese croutons, prosciutto, tomatoes, candied walnuts,dried dates, honey drizzle, tomato vinaigrette
Garlic Knots with Cheese
marinara sauce, parmesan, garlic butter, mozzarella
The Classic 16"$14.00
red sauce, mozzarella (see additional toppings below)
The York 16"$20.00
red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, green peppers, onions, black olives
Wings$14.50
dry rub, served with house-made blue cheese, buffalo or ranch
Garlic Knots$10.00
marinara sauce, parmesan, garlic butter
The Classic 12'$11.00
red sauce, mozzarella (see additional toppings below)
Location

4644 Gandy Boulevard

Tampa FL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
