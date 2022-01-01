Atlas The Restaurant

Go
Atlas is an upscale restaurant that pulls inspiration from Chef Elliot’s culinary journeys to tell the story of our world through the language of food and hospitality. Atlas reinterprets flavors, ingredients, textures, and traditions from around the world to create contemporary global cuisine.

208 North Block Street • $$

Avg 5 (1131 reviews)

maitake mushrooms$9.00
snap pea | radish | preserved lemon
endive Salad$13.00
watercress | mango | heart of palm | edamame | lobster roe | yuzu vinaigrette
duck$37.00
spaetzle | english pea | pole bean | pickled blueberry | pickled salsify | turnip chips | whole grain reduction
tagliatelle$12.00
asparagus | fava bean | orange scented carrot | garlic breadcrumb | chervil | lemon cream
english pea ravioli$14.00
beech mushroom | snap pea | champagne cream sauce | arugula
pork chop$38.00
gigante bean | cebollita | orange bell pepper | mole sauce | red onion, cucumber, chayote slaw
local mixed greens$12.00
french bean | pickled watermelon rind | grape | macron almond | queso tetilla | mulberry vinaigrette
lamb$42.00
fennel | green garbanzo bean | oyster mushroom | rhubarb puree | riesling lamb reduction
new york strip$46.00
marble potato | brussels sprouts | sherry pearl onion | balsamic brown butter
halibut$40.00
artichoke custard | house bacon | asparagus | cippolini onion | pistachio | piquillo pepper | pink peppercorn beurre blanc | sunchoke chip
Intimate
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

208 North Block Street

Fayetteville AR

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
