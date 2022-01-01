Atlas The Restaurant
Atlas is an upscale restaurant that pulls inspiration from Chef Elliot’s culinary journeys to tell the story of our world through the language of food and hospitality. Atlas reinterprets flavors, ingredients, textures, and traditions from around the world to create contemporary global cuisine.
208 North Block Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
208 North Block Street
Fayetteville AR
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Theo’s Fayetteville
Upscale Dining Room, Cocktail Lounge and Al Fresco Dining
Tony's New York Style Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
641-DELI
Enjoy fresh affordable Chef created food from our Library Deli. The Deli is named "641" because the number 641 in the Dewey Decimal System signifies the category: Food and Drink.
Xuma Kitchens
Modern Mexican Cuisine