Atlas Brew Works

Solar powered beer right from the source!
Curbside pickup available 1-9pm daily. Delivery orders received by 5pm will be delivered by 8pm (orders placed after 5pm filled next day). Please have a valid drivers license ready showing you are 21+.

2052 W Virginia Ave NE,Ste 102

Avg 4.8 (306 reviews)

Dance of Days (6-pack, 12oz cans)$10.00
5.7% ABV | 30.0 IBU | 4.3 SRM | 13.0° OG
Dance of Days is a pale ale generously hopped with beautiful and bright Citra and Mosaic hops. We add unmalted wheat to the grain bill of the Pale Ale to give the beer a robust body and silky mouth feel that perfectly compliments the tropical fruit and citrus flavors from two of our favorite hops. Named in homage to the DC punk scene, this well balanced Pale Ale has hop flavor and aroma for days.
Precious One 6pk$11.00
The Spring’s most delicate fruit meets its hoppy soulmate in a pour of The Precious One. Take a sip of this juicy IPA and let the ride apricot notes blossom atop a hoppy base for a delicately sweet bouquet of flavor.
District Common (6-pack, 12oz cans)$10.00
5.1% ABV | 20 IBU | 8 SRM | 12.0° OG
Inspired by the beers that accompanied America’s westward expansion, District Common is fermented using lager yeast at temperatures common to ale fermentation. The result is a pale, well-balanced beer combining crisp lager character with fruity ale notes. The clean grain bill provides a refreshing drinkability and supports late aroma additions of Czech Saaz hops. Pair with locally harvested oysters or roast pork medallions. This is no common beer!
Ninja Sauce 6pk$11.00
Not your typical Belgian Pale Ale, Ninja Sauce balances tropical Mosaic
hops with subtle spice and bright citrus notes from the Belgian yeast. Light
bodied, fruity, and ever so drinkable.
Ponzi (6-pack, 12oz cans)$10.00
7.3% ABV | 62.0 IBU | 8.0 SRM | 16.5° OG
An American IPA hopped with criminal disregard. Featuring generous additions of Cascade, Chinook, Centennial, Mandarina, Zythos, and Amarillo hops, Ponzi’s aroma writes checks that its flavor cashes. If it seems too good to be true, you’re probably drinking Ponzi.
Blood Orange Gose 6pk$10.00
Light bodied and effervescent; slightly sour and a touch saline; sweet orange aromas up front followed by faint notes of berry. Atlas’ Blood Orange Gose makes for a beautifully refreshing summer beer. Just enough sourness to quench your thirst on a DC hot summer day. The salinity will keep you coming back for more while the low ABV makes sure you don’t regret it in the morning.
Mixed 6-pack$12.00
2052 W Virginia Ave NE,Ste 102

Washington DC

Sunday4:00 am - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 2:00 am
