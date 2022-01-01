Atlas Brew Works

5.7% ABV | 30.0 IBU | 4.3 SRM | 13.0° OG

Dance of Days is a pale ale generously hopped with beautiful and bright Citra and Mosaic hops. We add unmalted wheat to the grain bill of the Pale Ale to give the beer a robust body and silky mouth feel that perfectly compliments the tropical fruit and citrus flavors from two of our favorite hops. Named in homage to the DC punk scene, this well balanced Pale Ale has hop flavor and aroma for days.

