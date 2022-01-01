Go
Atomic Burger

SMOOTHIES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

3934 Veterans Memorial Blvd • $

Avg 4 (395 reviews)

Popular Items

Beyond Burger$8.99
Vegeratians, we've got you! Two plant-based, protein packed patties dressed like The Atomic Burger.
Vanilla$5.49
Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip$5.99
Mint Chocolate Chip$5.49
Strawberry$5.49
Chocolate Covered Banana$5.99
Nutella Marshmallow$5.99
Salted Caramel$5.99
Chocolate$5.49
Jamburger$6.99
A rich combination of mayo, american cheese, and bacon-onion jam.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Fast Service
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

3934 Veterans Memorial Blvd

Metairie LA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
