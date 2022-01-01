Go
Atria Haymarket Bistro

300 East Market St. Suite 100

Popular Items

Caesar Salad$4.00
Romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese, crouton, tossed with Caesar dressing.
Chicken Salad Wrap$5.00
Tarragon chicken salad served in a white flour tortilla with lettuce and tomato. Served with your choice of chips or tater tots.
Pulled Pork Sandwich$5.00
BBQ pulled pork sandwich on bun served with pickles and a taste of coleslaw on the side. Served with your choice of chips or tater tots.
BOAR'S HEAD SMOKED HAM AND CHEESE$6.00
Boar's Head smoked ham sandwich with American cheese on white bread
Potato soup - Cup$3.50
Chicken Salad Plate with Crackers$5.00
Tarragon chicken salad on a plate of lettuce served with crackers. Served with your choice of chips or tater tots.
Chocolate Crunch Cupcake$1.00
Cupcake topped with Cream Cheese Frosting and Caramel Drizzle
THREE-CHEESE GRILLED CHEESE$3.75
American, Swiss, cheddar, on white bread
CHILI - CUP$3.50
Potato soup - Bowl$4.50
300 East Market St. Suite 100

Louisville KY

SundayClosed
Monday8:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
