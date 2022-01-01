Go
Atrium Cafe at Peabody Essex Museum

Atrium Cafe at Peabody Essex Museum is now open. Please place your pre-order for contactless payment. Orders may be placed in person as well.

161 Essex Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pringles$1.54
Caprese$8.00
Nut-Free Basil Pesto, Mozzarella, Tomato, Arugula, Sourdough
Classic Turkey BLT$8.50
Roasted Turkey Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese, Bacon, Mayo, Sourdough
Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.75
Chicken Pesto Panini$9.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Nut-free Basil Pesto, Tomato, Provolone Cheese, Sourdough
Chicken Caesar Salad$8.50
Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Shredded Parmesan, Croutons, Creamy Caesar Dressing
Cheese or Pepperoni Pizza$8.00
Pepperoni, Marinara, Mozzarella, toasted on Naan Bread
Harvest Chicken Salad Wrap$8.00
Harvest Chicken Salad (Grilled Chicken, Marmalade Onion, Dried Cranberry, Mayo), Lettuce, Wrap
Coke Products$2.00
Location

161 Essex Street

Salen MA

Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
