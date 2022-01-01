Atrium DUMBO
Thank you! We will add 20% to any gift card purchased. All gift cards may be redeemed once we are able to open again for dine-in business!
15 Main Street
Location
Brooklyn NY
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 1:00 am
|Monday
|9:30 am - 5:25 pm, 5:30 pm - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:30 am - 5:25 pm, 5:30 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:30 am - 5:25 pm, 5:30 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|9:30 am - 5:25 pm, 5:30 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|9:30 am - 5:25 pm, 5:30 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|Closed
