Atrium Market

Atrium Market is a multi-concept eatery serving coffee, fresh made-from-scratch food, and quick to-go items located within the One America Tower in Indianapolis, Indiana.

One American Square

Popular Items

BYO Grill Sandwich$7.50
Start With 1/3 lb. Hand Packed Indiana Beef Burger Grilled Chicken Breast, Black Bean Burger, Breaded Chicken Breaded Breast ….
Seasoned French Fries$3.00
The Classics$7.50
Cheese, pepperoni, or sausage
BYO Deli Sandwich$8.50
Start with your choice of Bread or Bagel and a add Protein, Cheese, Toppings and Sauce.
Don't forget a side of chips or fresh fruit
Breakfast Sandwiches$5.00
Bacon Croissant, Ham & Cheese Biscuit, or Build Your Own
Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders$6.00
Gourmet Grilled Cheese$5.00
Tater Tots$3.00
Location

One American Square

Indianappolis IN

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
