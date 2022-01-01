Go
At The Barn

Crafted by Executive Chef Dan Fortin, our seasonal contemporary American cuisine menu includes steaks, seafood, raw bar, and a variety of small plates. Our spacious dining room features contemporary decor, with table selections to suit any occasion.
Our bar features a discerning wine list, as well as a wide array of martinis, specialty cocktails, and 10 ever-changing craft beers on tap.
@ The Barn caters to every guest’s need, featuring a full-service bar, upstairs private dining room, and outdoor patio. Our restaurant is the perfect spot for business meetings, lunch with friends, or even a holiday get together.
Visit us daily for lunch and dinner, or stop by for our Saturday & Sunday Brunch. Our full service bar features a unique happy hour every day from 3-6pm.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bacon Burger$16.00
Bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato
Chicken Tenders$13.00
Choice of sauce: Buffalo, Carolina Gold, Sweet Chili or Hoisin Honey
California Burger$17.00
Avocado, fried egg, sriracha aioli, lettuce
Caesar Salad$8.00
Romaine, grated pecorino, croutons, classic Caesar dressing
Crispy Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Carolina gold aioli, lettuce, tomato
Cheeseburger$14.00
Cheddar cheese
Crispy Brussel Sprout Salad$12.00
Lemon honey dressing, toasted almonds, bacon, roasted red onions
Chefs Burger$16.00
Balsamic onions, truffle aioli, bacon, cheddar
Fish Tacos$8.00
Pollock, chipotle tartar, lettuce, soft shell tortilla
Mac & Cheese$18.00
Cavatappi, four cheese sauce & jalapeños
Location

17R E Granby Rd

Granby CT

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
