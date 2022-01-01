Go
Atticus Bookstore

Come in and enjoy!

1082 Chapel Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

James Baldwin - The Fire Next Time$13.95
Superb.
Ijeoma Oluo - So You Want To Talk About Race$16.99
Oluo guides readers of all races through subjects ranging from intersectionality and affirmative action to "model minorities" in an attempt to make the seemingly impossible possible: honest conversations about race and racism, and how they infect almost every aspect of American life.
How to Be an Antiracist - Ibram X. Kendi$22.95
This is the book people are turning to for guidance so that we can both understand and change the current culture.
109 Brochure
FREE!! Our list of top selling books from all of last year. These are the books you (our wonderful customers) love to buy! No algorithm, no funny math, just your top choices (and our commentary).
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie - Americanah$16.00
One of our favorite novels, and not just because Atticus is mentioned on page 421.
Location

New Haven CT

New Haven CT

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
