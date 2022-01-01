Go
Toast

Atticus Market

Come in and enjoy!

771 Orange St • $$$

Avg 4.3 (33 reviews)

Popular Items

Latte
2 shots of espresso with steamed milk
Roasted Mushroom Porridge$9.50
Brown Rice cooked in mushroom dashi with Tamari, topped with Fried Shallots and Chili Oil.
Allergans: Soy
Mozzarella and Sauce$15.00
14 in Pie. Liuzzi Mozzarella. Made with our own slow cooked tomato sauce. Sourdough crust made with flour from Maine Grains.
Margherita Pie$17.00
tomato sauce, fior di latte mozzarela, pecorina + basil
Frittata Sandwich$8.50
parmesan & herb frittata, mystic cheese co melinda mae, pumpkin seed romesco, roasted kale, red onion, on brioche
Hashbrowns$3.00
2 crispy fried potato fritters
Grain Bowl$11.00
Brown Rice, Over Easy Egg, Feta, Salsa Verde, Preserved Lemon, Pumpkin Seed Romesco, Marinated Kale, Watermelon Radish
Allergan: Egg, Dairy
Chicken Cutlet Sub$13.00
classic - fried chicken breast , provolone, onion, pickles, shredded lettuce, spicy mayo on semolina roll
** add bacon
** choose to make it a ceasar
provolone, shredded lettuce, lemon, caesar
** choose to make it buffalo
provolone, greens, buffalo sauce
Classic Breakfast Sandwich$8.00
two fried eggs, cheddar cheese, bacon, greens on brioche
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering

Location

771 Orange St

New Haven CT

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

East Rock Market

No reviews yet

Welcome to East Rock Market!

Pedals Smoothie & Juice Bar - State Street

No reviews yet

Cold-pressed juice, Smoothies, organic espresso with house-made almond mylk lattes, nut butters, and more!

Panicale Pasta

No reviews yet

New Haven's Finest Pasta and Pizza!

East Rock Brewing Company

No reviews yet

East Rock Brewing Company is a small, family-owned brewery located in the heart of the East Rock neighborhood in New Haven, Connecticut. At the brewery, we use time-honored methods and imported ingredients to produce pure and crisp German-inspired beer. Painfully slow to make but a pleasure to drink, our beers undergo a prolonged and labor-intensive fermentation, resulting in an uncommon depth of flavor and natural carbonation

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston