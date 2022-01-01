Go
Toast

Attimo Wine

Attimo Wine is an urban winery located in the Ballpark neighborhood specializing in wines from Italy. Stop by to enjoy the beautiful and welcoming atmosphere with a glass of wine and a bite. Salute!

2246 Larimer Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Burrata & Giardiniera$16.00
Piemontese-style pickled vegetables served with creamy burrata and Rebel Bread olive focaccia
Btl Rosato
grapefruit | elegant | chalk | wild flower | piazza pounder
Rosso$16.00
dynamic | stewed plums | blackberry | vanilla
Lasagna T&B$50.00
house made pasta sheets layered with bechamel and your choice of meat ragu or roasted veggies with tomato sauce
Lasagna$14.00
fresh egg pasta sheets layered with bechamel and choice of seasonal veggie or meat ragu
Salumi & Formaggi for 2$37.00
Charcuterie for two! Enjoy a delicious charcuterie board at home filled with our favorite cheeses, cured meats, nuts and fruits. Served on a beautiful hand thrown plate made by The Wheel for you to keep!
Dolcetto$22.00
blackberry | blackcherry | baking spice | Piemontese local favorite!
Btl Bianco
bright | focused | fresh | pear | sweet lemon
Btl Barbera
ruby berries | white pepper | earthy | dried strawberry
Lasagna for 1$14.00
Single serving of ready to bake lasagna. Tangy marinara, béchamel sauce & meat ragu with housemade pasta. Full pan available upon request. Call to order.
See full menu

Location

2246 Larimer Street

Denver CO

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Park Burger

No reviews yet

Thanks for placing your order online! Make sure to input your phone number to receive a text that will tell you that your order is ready. Thank you!

Adobo at First Draft - Temporary Account

No reviews yet

Denver's latin-asian restaurant serving your favorite tacos, rice bowls, burgers, smoked wings, green chile and much more. We specialize in Filipino and New Mexican cuisine. Come in and enjoy over 40 different beers, wine and cider available from First Draft along with our delicious food under one roof! We're open daily and have many vegetarian, vegan & gluten free options.

Honey Elixir Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Gerard's Pool Hall

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston