ATTITUDE CAFE

Fresh food & Good Vibes.

6009 W 3rd St.



Popular Items

CHICKEN PESTO$14.95
SPRING MIX, ROASTED PEPPER &TOMATO ON CIABATTA
PASTA A LA CARTE$15.95
TURKEY BURGER$15.95
LETTUCE, TOMATO, MOZZARELLA, GARLIC AIOLI, PICKLE
CHICKEN ALFREDO$19.95
Cream sauce with mushrooms and roasted peppers
FLORENTINE BENEDICT$13.95
SPINACH, AVOCADO, GRILLED TOMATO, HOLLANDAISE ON AN ENGLISH MUFFIN
AVOCADO TOAST$14.95
AVOCADO, RADISH, PEPITAS, RED PEPPER FLAKES & LEMON JUICE ON WHOLE GRAIN WHEAT
CHICKEN PANINI$16.95
SUN-DRIED TOMATO, PESTO, AVOCADO, ROASTED PEPPER & MOZZARELLA ON CIABATTA
GREEK SALAD$13.95
SPRING MIX, TOMATO, CUCUMBER, BELL PEPPER, GREEN OLIVES, RED ONION & FETA IN ITALIAN DRESSING
BRISKET HASH$16.95
POACHED EGG, GRAVY & CHOICE OF BREAD
VODKA PASTA$16.95
Tomato sauce with onions, capers, tomatoes and Vodka
Location

6009 W 3rd St.

Los Angeles CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

