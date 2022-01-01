Attleboro restaurants you'll love
Miller's Roast Beef
734 Newport Avenue, South Attleboro
|Popular items
|Large Fry
|$4.09
Our Famous Crinkle Cut Fries!
|Medium (6 OZ) Roast Beef
|$8.39
1/3 Pound (6 OZ) Of our Store Cooked Signature Certified Angus Beef - Sliced To Order! Customize It!
|Beast (1/2 LB) Roast Beef
|$12.39
1/2 Pound (8 OZ) Of our Store Cooked Signature Certified Angus Beef - Sliced To Order! Customize It!
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria
595 Washington Street, Attleboro
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$5.49
Freshly-cut romaine lettuce, tossed in our creamy classic Caesar’s dressing & topped with shaved parmigiana cheese and crispy croutons.
|Greek Lemon Chicken Soup
A traditional Greek recipe passed down from generation to generation!
|Gyro Wrap
Beef & Lamb or Chicken.
Gyro Wrap Slices of tender, juicy meat, marinated with herbs & spices, roma tomatoes, onion & tzatziki sauce
Baja's - S. Attleboro, MA
68 Washington Street, South Attleboro
|Popular items
|**BAJA QUESADILLA**
|$10.00
Grilled White or Wheat Flour Tortilla with cheese and choice of Meat. Choice of sides: lettuce, pico de gallo, corn salsa, sour cream, guacamole.
|**BYO TACOS (3)**
|$9.00
Choice of Hard/Soft Tortillas with choice of meat and toppings.
|**CALIFORNIA BAJA BURRITO (French Fries Inside Burrito)**
|$10.00
Burrito with choice of meat and toppings with french fries inside
PIZZA • PASTA
Papa Gino's
103 Pleasant Street, Attleboro
|Popular items
|Cheese Breadsticks
|French Fries
|$3.19
|Orange 2 Liter
Papa Gino's
283 Washington St, S. Attleboro
|Popular items
|Orange 2 Liter
|Fettuccini Chicken Broc Alfredo FMD
|$24.99
|Cheese Breadsticks
PIZZA • GRILL
Briggs Corner Pizzeria
1123 Oak hill ave, Attleboro
|Popular items
|French Fries
|Small Cheese Pizza
|$10.25
|Large Greek Salad
|$9.75
NexDine
529 Pleasant St, Attleboro
|Popular items
|GARDEN QUESADILLA
Scrambled Eggs with Sauteed Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Zucchini & Cheese in a Crispy Warm Tortilla
|BTS
Freshly Cracked Grilled Egg with Applewood Bacon, Tomato, Spinach, & Cheese on a Plain Bagel
|ABRUZZI STEAK SUB
Grilled Shaved Steak with Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese & Pesto Mayonnaise
CAL 590 | Keyword: ABRUZZI
Don & Gigi's Italian Ristorante & Pizzeria
88 Union Street, attleboro
|Popular items
|Large BYO Pizza
|$13.00
Starts with a 16 inch pizza topped with mozzarella cheese and San Marzano tomato sauce. Add as many toppings as you would like.
|Fettuccini alla Bolognese
|$17.95
Wide egg noodle pasta served with Luciano's famous meat sauce made with ground beef, veal, and sweet Italian sausage with a dsash of cream for richness and finished with parmigiano-reggiano.
|Fettuccini Alfredo
|$17.95
Wide egg noodle pasta sauteed in a rich cream sauce with imported parmigiana cheese.
Bliss Restaurant
711 Park Street, Attleboro
|Popular items
|Tuna Melt
|$10.75
Grilled cheddar cheese and tuna on grilled sourdough served with coleslaw.
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$10.25
Breaded buffalo chicken cutlet with bleu cheese and romaine lettuce
|Home Fries
|$2.95
Seasoned Home Fries
Burgundian Food Truck
55 Park Street, Attleboro