Attleboro restaurants you'll love

Attleboro restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Attleboro

Attleboro's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Hummus
Mediterranean
Must-try Attleboro restaurants

Miller's Roast Beef image

 

Miller's Roast Beef

734 Newport Avenue, South Attleboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Large Fry$4.09
Our Famous Crinkle Cut Fries!
Medium (6 OZ) Roast Beef$8.39
1/3 Pound (6 OZ) Of our Store Cooked Signature Certified Angus Beef - Sliced To Order! Customize It!
Beast (1/2 LB) Roast Beef$12.39
1/2 Pound (8 OZ) Of our Store Cooked Signature Certified Angus Beef - Sliced To Order! Customize It!
More about Miller's Roast Beef
Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria

595 Washington Street, Attleboro

Avg 4.3 (326 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar Salad$5.49
Freshly-cut romaine lettuce, tossed in our creamy classic Caesar’s dressing & topped with shaved parmigiana cheese and crispy croutons.
Greek Lemon Chicken Soup
A traditional Greek recipe passed down from generation to generation!
Gyro Wrap
Beef & Lamb or Chicken.
Gyro Wrap Slices of tender, juicy meat, marinated with herbs & spices, roma tomatoes, onion & tzatziki sauce
More about Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria
Baja's - S. Attleboro, MA image

 

Baja's - S. Attleboro, MA

68 Washington Street, South Attleboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
**BAJA QUESADILLA**$10.00
Grilled White or Wheat Flour Tortilla with cheese and choice of Meat. Choice of sides: lettuce, pico de gallo, corn salsa, sour cream, guacamole.
**BYO TACOS (3)**$9.00
Choice of Hard/Soft Tortillas with choice of meat and toppings.
**CALIFORNIA BAJA BURRITO (French Fries Inside Burrito)**$10.00
Burrito with choice of meat and toppings with french fries inside
More about Baja's - S. Attleboro, MA
Papa Gino's image

PIZZA • PASTA

Papa Gino's

103 Pleasant Street, Attleboro

Avg 4.3 (936 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Breadsticks
French Fries$3.19
Orange 2 Liter
More about Papa Gino's
Papa Gino's image

 

Papa Gino's

283 Washington St, S. Attleboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Orange 2 Liter
Fettuccini Chicken Broc Alfredo FMD$24.99
Cheese Breadsticks
More about Papa Gino's
Briggs Corner Pizzeria image

PIZZA • GRILL

Briggs Corner Pizzeria

1123 Oak hill ave, Attleboro

Avg 4.2 (1690 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
French Fries
Small Cheese Pizza$10.25
Large Greek Salad$9.75
More about Briggs Corner Pizzeria
NexDine image

 

NexDine

529 Pleasant St, Attleboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
GARDEN QUESADILLA
Scrambled Eggs with Sauteed Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Zucchini & Cheese in a Crispy Warm Tortilla
BTS
Freshly Cracked Grilled Egg with Applewood Bacon, Tomato, Spinach, & Cheese on a Plain Bagel
ABRUZZI STEAK SUB
Grilled Shaved Steak with Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese & Pesto Mayonnaise
CAL 590 | Keyword: ABRUZZI
More about NexDine
Burgundian image

 

Burgundian

55 Park St, Attleboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Gingerbread Latte$4.00
More about Burgundian
Restaurant banner

 

Don & Gigi's Italian Ristorante & Pizzeria

88 Union Street, attleboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Large BYO Pizza$13.00
Starts with a 16 inch pizza topped with mozzarella cheese and San Marzano tomato sauce. Add as many toppings as you would like.
Fettuccini alla Bolognese$17.95
Wide egg noodle pasta served with Luciano's famous meat sauce made with ground beef, veal, and sweet Italian sausage with a dsash of cream for richness and finished with parmigiano-reggiano.
Fettuccini Alfredo$17.95
Wide egg noodle pasta sauteed in a rich cream sauce with imported parmigiana cheese.
More about Don & Gigi's Italian Ristorante & Pizzeria
Consumer pic

 

Bliss Restaurant

711 Park Street, Attleboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tuna Melt$10.75
Grilled cheddar cheese and tuna on grilled sourdough served with coleslaw.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.25
Breaded buffalo chicken cutlet with bleu cheese and romaine lettuce
Home Fries$2.95
Seasoned Home Fries
More about Bliss Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Burgundian Food Truck

55 Park Street, Attleboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Burgundian Food Truck

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Attleboro

French Fries

Caesar Salad

Cheese Pizza

Home Fries

Quesadillas

Chicken Tenders

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Mozzarella Sticks

