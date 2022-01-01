Attleboro pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Attleboro

Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria

595 Washington Street, Attleboro

Avg 4.3 (326 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar Salad$5.49
Freshly-cut romaine lettuce, tossed in our creamy classic Caesar’s dressing & topped with shaved parmigiana cheese and crispy croutons.
Greek Lemon Chicken Soup
A traditional Greek recipe passed down from generation to generation!
Gyro Wrap
Beef & Lamb or Chicken.
Gyro Wrap Slices of tender, juicy meat, marinated with herbs & spices, roma tomatoes, onion & tzatziki sauce
More about Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria
Papa Gino's image

PIZZA • PASTA

Papa Gino's

103 Pleasant Street, Attleboro

Avg 4.3 (936 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Breadsticks
French Fries$3.19
Orange 2 Liter
More about Papa Gino's
Papa Gino's image

 

Papa Gino's

283 Washington St, S. Attleboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Orange 2 Liter
Fettuccini Chicken Broc Alfredo FMD$24.99
Cheese Breadsticks
More about Papa Gino's
Briggs Corner Pizzeria image

PIZZA • GRILL

Briggs Corner Pizzeria

1123 Oak hill ave, Attleboro

Avg 4.2 (1690 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
French Fries
Small Cheese Pizza$10.25
Large Greek Salad$9.75
More about Briggs Corner Pizzeria

