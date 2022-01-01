Attleboro pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Attleboro
More about Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria
595 Washington Street, Attleboro
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$5.49
Freshly-cut romaine lettuce, tossed in our creamy classic Caesar’s dressing & topped with shaved parmigiana cheese and crispy croutons.
|Greek Lemon Chicken Soup
A traditional Greek recipe passed down from generation to generation!
|Gyro Wrap
Beef & Lamb or Chicken.
Gyro Wrap Slices of tender, juicy meat, marinated with herbs & spices, roma tomatoes, onion & tzatziki sauce
More about Papa Gino's
PIZZA • PASTA
Papa Gino's
103 Pleasant Street, Attleboro
|Popular items
|Cheese Breadsticks
|French Fries
|$3.19
|Orange 2 Liter
More about Papa Gino's
Papa Gino's
283 Washington St, S. Attleboro
|Popular items
|Orange 2 Liter
|Fettuccini Chicken Broc Alfredo FMD
|$24.99
|Cheese Breadsticks