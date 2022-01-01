Buffalo chicken wraps in Attleboro
Attleboro restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps
More about Bliss Restaurant
Bliss Restaurant
711 Park Street, Attleboro
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$10.25
Breaded buffalo chicken cutlet with bleu cheese and romaine lettuce
More about Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria
595 Washington Street, Attleboro
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$13.49
Grilled Chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato & creamy blue cheese dressing