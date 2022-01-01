Caesar salad in Attleboro
Attleboro restaurants that serve caesar salad
More about Bliss Restaurant
Bliss Restaurant
711 Park Street, Attleboro
|Caesar Salad
|$8.45
Romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, croutons and shredded parmesan cheese
More about Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria
595 Washington Street, Attleboro
|Caesar Salad
|$5.49
Freshly-cut romaine lettuce, tossed in our creamy classic Caesar’s dressing & topped with shaved parmigiana cheese and crispy croutons.
More about Briggs Corner Pizzeria
PIZZA • GRILL
Briggs Corner Pizzeria
1123 Oak hill ave, Attleboro
|Caesar Salad
|Large Caesar Salad
|$8.50
|Small Caesar Salad
|$6.00
More about Don & Gigi's Italian Ristorante & Pizzeria
Don & Gigi's Italian Ristorante & Pizzeria
88 Union Street, attleboro
|LG Caesar Salad
|$11.95
Fresh crisp romaine lettuce tossed with homemade Caesar dressing, croutons,and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese . Topped with anchovy filets.
|SM Caesar Salad
|$7.95
Fresh crisp romaine lettuce tossed with homemade Caesar dressing, croutons,and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese . Topped with anchovy filets.