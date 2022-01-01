Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Attleboro

Go
Attleboro restaurants
Toast

Attleboro restaurants that serve caesar salad

Consumer pic

 

Bliss Restaurant

711 Park Street, Attleboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Caesar Salad$8.45
Romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, croutons and shredded parmesan cheese
More about Bliss Restaurant
7a1d325b-b41f-4698-8466-99cdb9d57a34 image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria

595 Washington Street, Attleboro

Avg 4.3 (326 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Caesar Salad$5.49
Freshly-cut romaine lettuce, tossed in our creamy classic Caesar’s dressing & topped with shaved parmigiana cheese and crispy croutons.
More about Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria
Briggs Corner Pizzeria image

PIZZA • GRILL

Briggs Corner Pizzeria

1123 Oak hill ave, Attleboro

Avg 4.2 (1690 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Caesar Salad
Large Caesar Salad$8.50
Small Caesar Salad$6.00
More about Briggs Corner Pizzeria
Restaurant banner

 

Don & Gigi's Italian Ristorante & Pizzeria

88 Union Street, attleboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
LG Caesar Salad$11.95
Fresh crisp romaine lettuce tossed with homemade Caesar dressing, croutons,and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese . Topped with anchovy filets.
SM Caesar Salad$7.95
Fresh crisp romaine lettuce tossed with homemade Caesar dressing, croutons,and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese . Topped with anchovy filets.
More about Don & Gigi's Italian Ristorante & Pizzeria

Browse other tasty dishes in Attleboro

Buffalo Chicken Calzones

Italian Subs

Chocolate Cake

Nachos

Mozzarella Sticks

Sweet Potato Fries

Spinach Pizza

Shrimp Scampi

Map

More near Attleboro to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Foxboro

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Pawtucket

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Taunton

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

North Attleboro

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

East Providence

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Plainville

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Norton

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (821 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (112 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (819 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston