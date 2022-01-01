Cake in Attleboro
Attleboro restaurants that serve cake
More about Bliss Restaurant
Bliss Restaurant
711 Park Street, Attleboro
|6 Clam Cakes
|$6.65
|6 Clam Cakes & Bowl Chowder
|$9.55
|3 Clam Cakes
|$3.30
More about Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria
595 Washington Street, Attleboro
|Layered Carrot Cake
|$7.49
Three Delicious Layers of moist Cake Loaded with shredded carrots, pecan pieces and crushed pineapple, Finished with a real Cream Cheese Icing and Garnished with Pecans.
|Peanut Butter Brownie 4 Layer Cake
|$7.49
Brownies Bottom Layers of Velvety Peanut butter Mousse Chocolate Genoise topped with Peanut butter Chips Brownie bits drizzled in Fudge.
|Iced 6 Layer Chocolate Cake
|$9.49
Colossal layer upon layer of Dark moist Chocolate Cake, sandwiched with our silkiest smooth Chocolate filling, piled high with chunks of Cake.
More about Briggs Corner Pizzeria
PIZZA • GRILL
Briggs Corner Pizzeria
1123 Oak hill ave, Attleboro
|Chocolate Cake
|$7.50
|Lemon Cake
|$7.00
|Carrot Cake
|$7.50