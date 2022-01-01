Calamari in Attleboro
Attleboro restaurants that serve calamari
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria
595 Washington Street, Attleboro
|Calamari Fritto
|$12.99
Tender squid rings, lightly floured & pan-fried, tossed in hot peppers & lemon juice.
Spicy
|Portuguese-Style Calamari
|$14.99
Tender squid rings
prepared in a saffron sauce made with chorizo, hot peppers, roasted red peppers, fresh garlic & bacon. Spicy
PIZZA • GRILL
Briggs Corner Pizzeria
1123 Oak hill ave, Attleboro
|Fried Calamari
|$11.75
|Portuguese Calamari
|$13.25
Don & Gigi's Italian Ristorante & Pizzeria
88 Union Street, attleboro
|Calamari Fritti
|$13.95
Delicate tender calimari rings, pan-fried until golden crisp. Topped with hot cherry peppers and served with our homemade marinara sauce . Finished with lemon garnish.