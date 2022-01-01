Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese fries in Attleboro

Attleboro restaurants
Attleboro restaurants that serve cheese fries

Burgundian image

 

Burgundian

55 Park St, Attleboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Cheese & Fries$8.00
Sourdough Bread // Three Cheese Blend // Side of Fries Included
More about Burgundian
Consumer pic

 

Bliss Restaurant

711 Park Street, Attleboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Fries$7.95
French fries topped with melted jack and cheddar cheese.
More about Bliss Restaurant

