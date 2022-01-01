Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chef salad in
Attleboro
/
Attleboro
/
Chef Salad
Attleboro restaurants that serve chef salad
Bliss Restaurant
711 Park Street, Attleboro
No reviews yet
Chef Salad
$10.75
Our Garden Salad topped with sliced turkey, ham, egg, and cheddar cheese.
More about Bliss Restaurant
PIZZA • GRILL
Briggs Corner Pizzeria
1123 Oak hill ave, Attleboro
Avg 4.2
(1690 reviews)
Chef Salad
$14.00
More about Briggs Corner Pizzeria
