Chicken parmesan in Attleboro
Attleboro restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
More about Bliss Restaurant
Bliss Restaurant
711 Park Street, Attleboro
|Chicken Parmesan with Pasta
|$13.25
More about Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria
595 Washington Street, Attleboro
|Chicken Parmigiana Pizza
Strips of crispy breaded chicken cutlet with plum tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese.
More about Don & Gigi's Italian Ristorante & Pizzeria
Don & Gigi's Italian Ristorante & Pizzeria
88 Union Street, attleboro
|Chicken & Eggplant Parmigiana
|$22.95
Pan fried chicken cutlet and breaded eggplant topped with mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce, then baked in the oven. Served over capellini pasta and finished with Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese.