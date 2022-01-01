Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pot pies in Attleboro

Go
Attleboro restaurants
Toast

Attleboro restaurants that serve chicken pot pies

Burgundian image

 

Burgundian

55 Park St, Attleboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Pot Pie (Wurzfleish)$11.00
More about Burgundian
Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria - Attleboro

595 Washington Street, Attleboro

Avg 4.3 (326 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Pot Pie - SPECIAL$20.99
More about Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria - Attleboro

Browse other tasty dishes in Attleboro

Hummus

Turkey Clubs

Pizza Steak

Pies

Cheeseburgers

Bleu Burgers

Tuna Salad

Tzatziki

Map

More near Attleboro to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Foxboro

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Pawtucket

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Taunton

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

East Providence

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

North Attleboro

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Norton

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Plainville

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (583 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (72 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (579 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (136 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (996 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (149 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (936 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (81 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston