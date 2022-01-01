Chicken salad in Attleboro

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Attleboro restaurants
Toast

Attleboro restaurants that serve chicken salad

Consumer pic

 

Bliss Restaurant

711 Park Street, Attleboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.25
Grilled chicken salad$10.25
Buffalo Chicken Salad$10.75
Crispy chicken tenders tossed in a delicious buffalo sauce, served on a romaine and iceberg mix with tomatoes and bleu cheese crumble.
More about Bliss Restaurant
Item pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria

595 Washington Street, Attleboro

Avg 4.3 (326 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Portobello Chicken Salad$15.99
Grilled Chicken, sautéed portobello mushrooms and broccoli, served over our house salad.
Gluten Free Option
Mixed Berry Chicken Salad - SPECIAL$16.99
Spinach, Chicken & Feta Cheese Salad$14.99
Fresh baby spinach,
sliced grilled chicken, authentic feta cheese, red onion & drizzled with balsamic glaze. Gluten Free Option
More about Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria
Briggs Corner Pizzeria image

PIZZA • GRILL

Briggs Corner Pizzeria

1123 Oak hill ave, Attleboro

Avg 4.2 (1690 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Large Chicken Salad Sub$11.25
Lettuce, tomato, onion, hot pepper relish and Provolone cheese
Spinach, Chicken & Feta Salad$14.00
Fresh spinach leaves topped with feta cheese, grilled chicken and red onions served with balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Strawberry Chicken Salad$15.00
More about Briggs Corner Pizzeria

Map

