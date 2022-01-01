Chicken salad in Attleboro
Attleboro restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Bliss Restaurant
Bliss Restaurant
711 Park Street, Attleboro
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.25
|Grilled chicken salad
|$10.25
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$10.75
Crispy chicken tenders tossed in a delicious buffalo sauce, served on a romaine and iceberg mix with tomatoes and bleu cheese crumble.
More about Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria
595 Washington Street, Attleboro
|Portobello Chicken Salad
|$15.99
Grilled Chicken, sautéed portobello mushrooms and broccoli, served over our house salad.
Gluten Free Option
|Mixed Berry Chicken Salad - SPECIAL
|$16.99
|Spinach, Chicken & Feta Cheese Salad
|$14.99
Fresh baby spinach,
sliced grilled chicken, authentic feta cheese, red onion & drizzled with balsamic glaze. Gluten Free Option
More about Briggs Corner Pizzeria
PIZZA • GRILL
Briggs Corner Pizzeria
1123 Oak hill ave, Attleboro
|Large Chicken Salad Sub
|$11.25
Lettuce, tomato, onion, hot pepper relish and Provolone cheese
|Spinach, Chicken & Feta Salad
|$14.00
Fresh spinach leaves topped with feta cheese, grilled chicken and red onions served with balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
|Strawberry Chicken Salad
|$15.00