Garden salad in Attleboro

Go
Attleboro restaurants
Toast

Attleboro restaurants that serve garden salad

Consumer pic

 

Bliss Restaurant

711 Park Street, Attleboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garden Salad$6.50
Romaine and Iceberg mix with tomato, cucumber, red onion and green pepper.
More about Bliss Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Don & Gigi's Italian Ristorante & Pizzeria

88 Union Street, attleboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
LG Canova Garden Salad$9.95
Iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, sweet white onions and cucmbers. Served with our homemade Italian Dressing.
SM Canova Garden Salad$5.95
Iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, sweet white onions and cucmbers. Served with our homemade Italian Dressing.
More about Don & Gigi's Italian Ristorante & Pizzeria

