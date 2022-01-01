Garden salad in Attleboro
Attleboro restaurants that serve garden salad
Bliss Restaurant
711 Park Street, Attleboro
|Garden Salad
|$6.50
Romaine and Iceberg mix with tomato, cucumber, red onion and green pepper.
Don & Gigi's Italian Ristorante & Pizzeria
88 Union Street, attleboro
|LG Canova Garden Salad
|$9.95
Iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, sweet white onions and cucmbers. Served with our homemade Italian Dressing.
|SM Canova Garden Salad
|$5.95
Iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, sweet white onions and cucmbers. Served with our homemade Italian Dressing.