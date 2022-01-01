Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Attleboro

Go
Attleboro restaurants
Toast

Attleboro restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Consumer pic

 

Bliss Restaurant

711 Park Street, Attleboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken$8.99
Grilled Chicken$10.25
Grilled chicken salad$10.25
More about Bliss Restaurant
Item pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria

595 Washington Street, Attleboro

Avg 4.3 (326 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Shrimp$20.99
Marinated boneless breast of chicken perfectly grilled, topped with shrimp scampi.
More about Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria
Briggs Corner Pizzeria image

PIZZA • GRILL

Briggs Corner Pizzeria

1123 Oak hill ave, Attleboro

Avg 4.2 (1690 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Wrap$11.75
Grilled marinated chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese and mayonnaise
Small Grilled Chicken Sub$10.50
Lettuce, tomato, Provolone cheese
Grilled Chicken Bomb
Onions, peppers, mushrooms, and Provolone cheese
More about Briggs Corner Pizzeria

Browse other tasty dishes in Attleboro

Quesadillas

Garden Salad

Carbonara

Fish And Chips

Chicken Wraps

Ravioli

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Vegetarian Pizza

Map

More near Attleboro to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Foxboro

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Pawtucket

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Taunton

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

North Attleboro

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

East Providence

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Plainville

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Norton

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (821 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (112 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (819 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston