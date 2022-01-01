Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gyro wraps in Attleboro

Go
Attleboro restaurants
Toast

Attleboro restaurants that serve gyro wraps

Gyro Wrap image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria - Attleboro

595 Washington Street, Attleboro

Avg 4.3 (326 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gyro Wrap$12.99
Beef & Lamb or Chicken.
Gyro Wrap Slices of tender, juicy meat, marinated with herbs & spices, roma tomatoes, onion & tzatziki sauce
More about Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria - Attleboro
Item pic

 

Greek Gyro - Attleboro

595 Washington Street, Attleboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pork Gyro Pita Wrap$7.99
Delicious Slices of Shaved Pork, Pita, French Fries, Tomato, Tzatziki Sauce, Red Onion, Parsley, Oregano & Paprika
ΤIP: We Recommend you enjoy each Signature Menu item exactly the way it’s served for the Ultimate Greek Gyro Experience! Take it from us Greeks ;-)
Chicken Gyro Pita Wrap$7.99
Mouthwatering Slices of Shaved Chicken, Pita, French Fries, Tomato, Lettuce, Gyro Yellow Sauce, Red Onion, Parsley, Oregano & Paprika
ΤIP: We Recommend you enjoy each Signature Menu item exactly the way it’s served for the Ultimate Greek Gyro Experience! Take it from us Greeks ;-)
More about Greek Gyro - Attleboro

Browse other tasty dishes in Attleboro

Sweet Potato Fries

Salmon

Italian Subs

Tzatziki

Turkey Clubs

French Fries

Mac And Cheese

Scallops

Map

More near Attleboro to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)

Foxboro

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Pawtucket

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Taunton

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

East Providence

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

North Attleboro

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Norton

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Plainville

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (561 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (553 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (134 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (953 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (142 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (898 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (78 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston