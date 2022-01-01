Lobsters in Attleboro
Attleboro restaurants that serve lobsters
More about Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria
595 Washington Street, Attleboro
|Lobster Mascarpone
|$24.99
Our version of Mac & Cheese! Fresh pappardelle pasta tossed in a rich, creamy mascarpone cheese sauce with pieces of fresh lobster meat, bacon and sundried tomato. Dusted with seasoned bread crumbs and oven baked until golden brown.
|Lobster Ravioli
|$22.99
Pasta pillows filled with ricotta cheese and lobster meat, tossed in a plum tomato sauce with sautéed baby spinach and a touch of cream, topped with shrimp.
|Lobster Risotto
|$30.99
Creamy lobster risotto tossed with three shrimps (u-15), three scallops and lobster tail.