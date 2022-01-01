Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Attleboro

Attleboro restaurants
Attleboro restaurants that serve lobsters

Bliss Restaurant

711 Park Street, Attleboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Jumbo Lobster Roll$17.99
More about Bliss Restaurant
Item pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria

595 Washington Street, Attleboro

Avg 4.3 (326 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lobster Mascarpone$24.99
Our version of Mac & Cheese! Fresh pappardelle pasta tossed in a rich, creamy mascarpone cheese sauce with pieces of fresh lobster meat, bacon and sundried tomato. Dusted with seasoned bread crumbs and oven baked until golden brown.
Lobster Ravioli$22.99
Pasta pillows filled with ricotta cheese and lobster meat, tossed in a plum tomato sauce with sautéed baby spinach and a touch of cream, topped with shrimp.
Lobster Risotto$30.99
Creamy lobster risotto tossed with three shrimps (u-15), three scallops and lobster tail.
More about Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria
Briggs Corner Pizzeria image

PIZZA • GRILL

Briggs Corner Pizzeria

1123 Oak hill ave, Attleboro

Avg 4.2 (1690 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Baked Lobster Mascarpone$26.00
Plump lobster meat, Applewood smoked bacon, mascarpone cheese, sun-dried Tomatoes, alfredo sauce, pappardelle pasta, cheddar, Ritz crumbs
More about Briggs Corner Pizzeria

