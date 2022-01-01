Mozzarella sticks in Attleboro
Attleboro restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
More about Bliss Restaurant
Bliss Restaurant
711 Park Street, Attleboro
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$8.75
Mozzarella cheese sticks in an Italian-seasoned breading served with marinara sauce.
More about Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria
595 Washington Street, Attleboro
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$8.49
Our Deep fries Golden cheese sticks cooked to your perfection, served with our homemade Marinara sauce.
More about Baja's - S. Attleboro, MA
Baja's - S. Attleboro, MA
68 Washington Street, South Attleboro
|Mozzarella Sticks (6pc)
|$7.00