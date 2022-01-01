Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mozzarella sticks in Attleboro

Attleboro restaurants
Attleboro restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks

Bliss Restaurant

711 Park Street, Attleboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mozzarella Sticks$8.75
Mozzarella cheese sticks in an Italian-seasoned breading served with marinara sauce.
More about Bliss Restaurant
Mozzarella Sticks image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria

595 Washington Street, Attleboro

Avg 4.3 (326 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mozzarella Sticks$8.49
Our Deep fries Golden cheese sticks cooked to your perfection, served with our homemade Marinara sauce.
More about Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria
Baja's - S. Attleboro, MA image

 

Baja's - S. Attleboro, MA

68 Washington Street, South Attleboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks (6pc)$7.00
More about Baja's - S. Attleboro, MA
Briggs Corner Pizzeria image

PIZZA • GRILL

Briggs Corner Pizzeria

1123 Oak hill ave, Attleboro

Avg 4.2 (1690 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kid's Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
Mozzarella Sticks$8.25
More about Briggs Corner Pizzeria

