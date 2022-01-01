Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork chops in Attleboro

Go
Attleboro restaurants
Toast

Attleboro restaurants that serve pork chops

Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria

595 Washington Street, Attleboro

Avg 4.3 (326 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brown Sugar Brined Pork Chops - SPECIAL$24.99
More about Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria
Restaurant banner

 

Don & Gigi's Italian Ristorante & Pizzeria

88 Union Street, attleboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Chop Milanese$26.95
White marble pork chop, pounded and lightly breaded, then pan-seared with olive oil and topped with Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. Served over Tuscan cannelini beans and broccoli di rabe. Finished with a light tomato salad.
More about Don & Gigi's Italian Ristorante & Pizzeria

Browse other tasty dishes in Attleboro

Caesar Salad

Salmon

Calamari

Greek Salad

Turkey Clubs

Chicken Wraps

Bleu Burgers

Clams

Map

More near Attleboro to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Pawtucket

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Foxboro

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Taunton

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

East Providence

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

North Attleboro

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Norton

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Plainville

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (470 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (837 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (828 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston