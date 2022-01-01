Quesadillas in Attleboro
Attleboro restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Bliss Restaurant
Bliss Restaurant
711 Park Street, Attleboro
|Quesadilla
|$10.45
Served in a grilled tortilla with diced tomatoes, red onions, chicken or steak and a blend of jack and cheedar cheese with sides of sour cream and salsa
More about Baja's - S. Attleboro, MA
Baja's - S. Attleboro, MA
68 Washington Street, South Attleboro
|Kids Chicken Quesadilla
|$6.00
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla
|$5.00
|**BAJA QUESADILLA**
|$10.00
Grilled White or Wheat Flour Tortilla with cheese and choice of Meat. Choice of sides: lettuce, pico de gallo, corn salsa, sour cream, guacamole.