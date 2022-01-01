Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Attleboro

Attleboro restaurants that serve quesadillas

Bliss Restaurant

711 Park Street, Attleboro

Quesadilla$10.45
Served in a grilled tortilla with diced tomatoes, red onions, chicken or steak and a blend of jack and cheedar cheese with sides of sour cream and salsa
More about Bliss Restaurant
**BAJA QUESADILLA** image

 

Baja's - S. Attleboro, MA

68 Washington Street, South Attleboro

Kids Chicken Quesadilla$6.00
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$5.00
**BAJA QUESADILLA**$10.00
Grilled White or Wheat Flour Tortilla with cheese and choice of Meat. Choice of sides: lettuce, pico de gallo, corn salsa, sour cream, guacamole.
More about Baja's - S. Attleboro, MA

