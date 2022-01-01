Ravioli in Attleboro
Attleboro restaurants that serve ravioli
More about Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria
595 Washington Street, Attleboro
|Four Cheese Ravioli
|$15.99
Four Cheese ravioli
Toasted with marinara sauce.
|Lobster Ravioli
|$22.99
Pasta pillows filled with ricotta cheese and lobster meat, tossed in a plum tomato sauce with sautéed baby spinach and a touch of cream, topped with shrimp.
More about Briggs Corner Pizzeria
PIZZA • GRILL
Briggs Corner Pizzeria
1123 Oak hill ave, Attleboro
|Ravioli
|$16.00
More about Don & Gigi's Italian Ristorante & Pizzeria
Don & Gigi's Italian Ristorante & Pizzeria
88 Union Street, attleboro
|Ravioli Al Formaggio E Salsiccia
|$21.95
Ravioli stuffed with ricotta, parmigiana, and mozzarella cheese. Sauteed in our tomato sauce and served with sliced sweet Italian sausage. Finished with parmigiano-reggiano cheese.
|Kids Ravioli
|$10.95