Ravioli in Attleboro

Attleboro restaurants
Attleboro restaurants that serve ravioli

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria

595 Washington Street, Attleboro

Avg 4.3 (326 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Four Cheese Ravioli$15.99
Four Cheese ravioli
Toasted with marinara sauce.
Lobster Ravioli$22.99
Pasta pillows filled with ricotta cheese and lobster meat, tossed in a plum tomato sauce with sautéed baby spinach and a touch of cream, topped with shrimp.
PIZZA • GRILL

Briggs Corner Pizzeria

1123 Oak hill ave, Attleboro

Avg 4.2 (1690 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Ravioli$16.00
Don & Gigi's Italian Ristorante & Pizzeria

88 Union Street, attleboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ravioli Al Formaggio E Salsiccia$21.95
Ravioli stuffed with ricotta, parmigiana, and mozzarella cheese. Sauteed in our tomato sauce and served with sliced sweet Italian sausage. Finished with parmigiano-reggiano cheese.
Kids Ravioli$10.95
