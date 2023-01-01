Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice bowls in Attleboro

Go
Attleboro restaurants
Toast

Attleboro restaurants that serve rice bowls

Item pic

 

Burgundian

55 Park St, Attleboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Peruvian "Chaufa" Rice Bowl$17.00
Twice Cooked Rice // Toasted Red Quinoa // fresh Ginger & Garlic // Red Bell Pepper // Fresh Cilantro & Lime // All tossed in our House Sauce. Topped with a Fried Egg, Seared Banana, & Your Choice of Protein: Chopped Katsu Chicken, Crispy Pork Belly, Shrimp, Grilled Chicken or Pulled Jack Fruit. This dish can be Vegan with Jack Fruit and w/o the egg - if you want it vegan, just let us know.
This dish is Gluten-Free (just don't select the Japanese Katsu Chicken as your protein).
Peruvian-Chinese Chaufa (Chinese Fried Rice) is a street food staple in Peru.
Bibimbap Rice Bowl$14.00
Steamed Jasmine Rice // House Kimchi // Fresh Corn // Fried Egg // Marinated Cucumber // Togarashi Seasoning // Cilantro
(Photo shown with Bulgogi Add)
More about Burgundian
Baja's - S. Attleboro, MA image

 

Baja's - S. Attleboro, MA - Baja's Grill Express

68 Washington Street, South Attleboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
RICE BOWL$10.00
More about Baja's - S. Attleboro, MA - Baja's Grill Express

Browse other tasty dishes in Attleboro

Risotto

Tiramisu

French Fries

Shrimp Scampi

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Chocolate Cake

Chicken Salad

Chicken Pizza

Map

More near Attleboro to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Pawtucket

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Foxboro

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

North Attleboro

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

East Providence

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Taunton

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Norton

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Plainville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (620 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (599 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (149 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1119 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (171 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (982 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston