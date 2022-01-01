Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon salad in Attleboro

Attleboro restaurants
Attleboro restaurants that serve salmon salad

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria

595 Washington Street, Attleboro

Avg 4.3 (326 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Salad$20.99
Mixed field greens with crumbled gorgonzola,pecans and dried cramberries. Topped with Pacific Salmon. Served Grilled or Blackened.
Gluten Free Option
More about Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria
Don & Gigi's Italian Ristorante & Pizzeria

88 Union Street, attleboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blackened Salmon Salad$26.95
Blackened Atlantic salmon with mild cajun seasoning. Served with mixed greens, diced red and yellow bell peppers, tomatoes, and cucumbers. Lightly tossed with aged balsamic vinegar and imported extra virgin olive oil.
More about Don & Gigi's Italian Ristorante & Pizzeria

