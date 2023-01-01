Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Short ribs in
Attleboro
/
Attleboro
/
Short Ribs
Attleboro restaurants that serve short ribs
Burgundian
55 Park St, Attleboro
No reviews yet
Short Rib Risotto
$26.00
More about Burgundian
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria - Attleboro
595 Washington Street, Attleboro
Avg 4.3
(326 reviews)
Braised Short Rib Ravioli - SPECIAL
$25.99
Braised Short Ribs - SPECIAL - SPECIAL
$26.99
More about Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria - Attleboro
