Steak salad in Attleboro

Attleboro restaurants
Attleboro restaurants that serve steak salad

Consumer pic

 

Bliss Restaurant

711 Park Street, Attleboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Tip Salad$16.95
Romaine and Iceberg mix topped with steak tips, tomatoes, red onions, and crumbled bleu cheese.
More about Bliss Restaurant
Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria - Attleboro

595 Washington Street, Attleboro

Avg 4.3 (326 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Tips Salad$24.99
Grilled Top Sirlion, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Tossed with Vinegar & EVOO, Drizzle of Yellow Sauce, Oregano & Paprika
More about Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria - Attleboro

