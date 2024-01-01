Steak tip salad in Attleboro
Attleboro restaurants that serve steak tip salad
More about Bliss Restaurant
Bliss Restaurant
711 Park Street, Attleboro
|Steak Tip Salad
|$16.95
Romaine and Iceberg mix topped with steak tips, tomatoes, red onions, and crumbled bleu cheese.
More about Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria - Attleboro
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria - Attleboro
595 Washington Street, Attleboro
|Steak Tips Salad
|$24.99
Grilled Top Sirlion, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Tossed with Vinegar & EVOO, Drizzle of Yellow Sauce, Oregano & Paprika