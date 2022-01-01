Go
Toast

Baja's - S. Attleboro, MA

Baja's Restaurants offers fresh-made Mexican dishes made from local ingredients at 8 locations.
PROVIDENCE - NORTH PROVIDENCE - RUMFORD - CRANSTON - WAKEFIELD - JOHNSTON - ATTLEBORO, MA.
We are a local, family-owned restaurant serving freshly prepared food daily. Our menus include vegetarian options.

68 Washington Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

**BAJA QUESADILLA**$10.00
Grilled White or Wheat Flour Tortilla with cheese and choice of Meat. Choice of sides: lettuce, pico de gallo, corn salsa, sour cream, guacamole.
**BYO BURRITO**$9.00
**Chimichanga (Fried Burrito)**$10.00
**NACHOS**$10.00
**BYO TACO (1)**$3.00
**MEXICAN DINNER COMBO (comes with Tortillas)**$12.00
**CALIFORNIA BAJA BURRITO (French Fries Inside Burrito)**$10.00
Burrito with choice of meat and toppings with french fries inside
**BYO TACOS (3)**$9.00
Choice of Hard/Soft Tortillas with choice of meat and toppings.
**BYO BURRITO BOWL**$9.00
**CHIPS & SALSA**$4.00
See full menu

Location

68 Washington Street

South Attleboro MA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Miller's Roast Beef

No reviews yet

Miller's Roast Beef is a family owned and operated restaurant since 1972. We pride ourselves on ensuring that the customer experience is "Magical". We recognize that without our loyal customers - we would not exist - so for this we thank you!

Papa Gino's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria

No reviews yet

My name is Dorotheos  and I would like to share our story with you.
Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria is your ” home away from home “!
Our recipes stay true to the traditions of “the lands of sun, sea and olive trees”. Our dishes have been inspired by a beautiful blend of Mediterranean cultures that highlight fresh ingredients and delicious food.
At the Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria we strive to create an environment where everyone feels welcomed.
As a family man from Greece with an amazing wife and two beautiful young daughters, It is a pleasure to have a place big enough for the whole family and friends to gather, enjoy our warm atmosphere, share a hearty, handmade home-cooked meal and feel comfortable to be yourself.
We now invite you to join our family at Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria and thank you for the opportunity to serve you.
Sincerely, Dorotheos and our Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria Family

Fabcity Cigar Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston