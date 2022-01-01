Attman's Baltimore Deli

Baltimore’s Renowned Jewish Deli, Since 1915

Founded in 1915 on Baltimore’s “Corned Beef Row” by Harry Attman, Attman’s Deli is today a renowned local landmark and one of the best old-school Jewish delis in the nation. Attman’s is a perfect example of the motto “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it”: its corned beef and pastrami are still made the old-fashioned way and sliced to order, and it’s equally renowned for its hot dogs, knishes, matzo ball soup, and countless specialty sandwiches.



SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

1019 E Lombard St • $$