Attman's Baltimore Deli

Baltimore’s Renowned Jewish Deli, Since 1915
Founded in 1915 on Baltimore’s “Corned Beef Row” by Harry Attman, Attman’s Deli is today a renowned local landmark and one of the best old-school Jewish delis in the nation. Attman’s is a perfect example of the motto “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it”: its corned beef and pastrami are still made the old-fashioned way and sliced to order, and it’s equally renowned for its hot dogs, knishes, matzo ball soup, and countless specialty sandwiches.

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

1019 E Lombard St • $$

Avg 4.5 (1403 reviews)

Popular Items

Jumbo Well Done (Kosher Dill)$2.29
Reuben$12.59
Voted Baltimore's Best!
Jewish Corned Beef, Sauerkraut & Melted Swiss with Russian Dressing
White Meat Chicken Salad
Onion Rings$4.99
Turkey Pastrami
The Original Cloak & Dagger
Corned Beef, Cole Slaw, Russian Dressing
Jumbo Potato Latkes (2)$5.99
Eileen The Queen$17.99
Choose Three Meats & One Cheese
Corned Beef
The Corned Beef that made Attman's Famous! Choose our Hot & Tasty Regular Cut or Extra Lean.
Dr. Brown's 12 oz Can$2.19
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

1019 E Lombard St

Baltimore MD

Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

