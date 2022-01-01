Attman's Baltimore Deli
Baltimore’s Renowned Jewish Deli, Since 1915
Founded in 1915 on Baltimore’s “Corned Beef Row” by Harry Attman, Attman’s Deli is today a renowned local landmark and one of the best old-school Jewish delis in the nation. Attman’s is a perfect example of the motto “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it”: its corned beef and pastrami are still made the old-fashioned way and sliced to order, and it’s equally renowned for its hot dogs, knishes, matzo ball soup, and countless specialty sandwiches.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS
1019 E Lombard St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1019 E Lombard St
Baltimore MD
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 6:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Amicci's of Little Italy
Comfort food to please everyone.
Angeli's Pizzeria
We recommend you use Grubhub or Ubereats for delivery orders .
My Thai Go
The Home of Pad Thai!
Delivery-Takeout-Catering
Dalesio's Of Little Italy
Come in and enjoy!