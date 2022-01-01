Atwater Brewery in GR

Go
PIZZA

201 Michigan Street NW • $$

Avg 4 (524 reviews)

Popular Items

Create Your Own Pizza$12.00
Hand tossed or thin crust topped with five cheese blend, your choice of sauce and any one topping
King of Wings$11.00
Bone in or boneless wings with buffalo, tropical habanero, vjp bbq or garlic parmesan sauce with celery and ranch or blue cheese
Soft Pretzels$7.00
Three oven baked, buttered and salted pretzel sticks. Served with beer cheese and Awater Dirty Blonde mustard
Saucy Bird$12.00
Choice of spicy southern fried or grilled chicken tossed in buffalo, VJP BBQ, garlic parmesan or tropical habanero sauce with lettuce and tomato on brioche
Brewer's Mac & Cheese$10.00
Cavatappi pasta tossed in beer cheese & topped with garlic butter panko crumbles
Rockin' Block Tacos(per taco)$3.00
Street style tacos on flour tortillas, house pico, shredded cheddar and avocado crema.
Choice of pork, grilled chicken or steak
Spicy Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and tropical habanero on a pretzel bun
Fries$5.00
Pub Burger$12.00
1/4lb blended patty on brioche with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles
Gyro$12.00
Gyro with tzatziki, seasoned onions, fire-roasted tomatoes and feta on grilled pita
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

201 Michigan Street NW

Grand Rapids MI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
