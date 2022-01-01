Go
Atwater in the Park

Born in Detroit, Raised Everywhere!

PIZZA

1175 Lakepointe • $$

Avg 3.9 (632 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Oreos$5.00
Atwater Brat$12.00
Salted Pretzel Bun, Dearborn Bratwurst, Bacon Onion Jam, Beer Cheese, and Jalapeno. Served with Chips.
Vegan Beyond Burger$16.00
Beyond Burger Patty on Vegan Brioche topped with Vegan American, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Pickles. Served with Chips.
VJP Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.00
Cali Club$14.00
Multi Grain Bread piled high with Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo. Served with Chips.
Vegan Beyond Brat$14.00
Salted Pretzel Bun, Beyond Vegan Bratwurst, Vegan Beer Cheese, House Slaw w/ Vegan Dressing. Served with Chips.
Fish & Chips$16.00
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Intimate
Casual
Live Music
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Digital Payments
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1175 Lakepointe

Grosse Pointe Park MI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
