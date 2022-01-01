Go
Atwater's

Open everyday from 8 am- 3 pm. Outdoor patio and indoor dining available!

3601 Boston Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Small Matzoh Brittle$10.95
Carrot Walnut Cupcake$2.95
homemade with carrots, coconuts, walnuts and cream cheese icing
Coconut Caramel Cupcake$2.95
coconut cupcake with caramel buttercream and caramel drizzle
5" Small Apple Pie$7.25
Chocolate Cupcake$2.95
Chocolate cupcake with chocolate buttercream
Hot Cross Buns 4 Pack$8.50
Pack of 4
Mini Carrot Cake$15.00
Mini Chocolate Cake$15.00
Chocolate cake with chocolate buttercream, decorated with chocolate chips
Slice of Carrot Cake$4.95
Small 5" Apple Crisp$7.25
*Gluten Free
Location

Baltimore MD

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
