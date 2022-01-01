Go
Atwater's

Established 2003!

529 E. Belvedere Ave.

Popular Items

Turkey Cobb Sandwich$13.95
Plainville turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, avocado and garlic mayonnaise on our country white
Chicken Salad Sandwich
free range chicken, golden raisins, granny smith apples, cranberry, basil mayonnaise, lettuce on sunflower & flax
Latte
double espresso & steamed milk
Grilled Chicken, Bacon & Avocado$11.95
topped with spring mix tossed in green goddess dressing and served on our brioche roll
Vegan Green Lentil
Iced Coffee$3.50
Field Green Salad$10.95
Field greens with apples, walnuts and goat cheese with roasted shallot vinaigrette.
Kale Side Salad$6.95
lacinato kale, pickled beets, our granola, pumpkin seeds with our preserved lemon buttermilk dressing
Bag of Chips$1.50
Dirty Brand chips *cooked in peanut oil
Location

529 E. Belvedere Ave.

Baltimore MD

Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
