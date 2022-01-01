Go
Atwater's

Popular Items

Bag of Chips$1.50
Grilled Ham and Cheddar Biscuit$6.95
North Country ham, Atwater's homemade strawberry jam, and Grafton cheddar on a buttermilk cheddar biscuit
Light Start Sandwich$8.90
Springfield Farm egg whites, cheddar cheese and avocados on seven grain
Grilled Chicken, Bacon & Avocado$11.95
topped with spring mix tossed in green goddess dressing and served on our brioche roll
Turkey Cranberry$12.95
Plainville Farms turkey, brie, cranberry orange relish, basil mayonnaise, sliced apples, and lettuce on our cranberry pecan
16 oz Drip Coffee$2.83
Bacon Egg Cheddar Biscuit$7.95
scrambled egg, cheddar, and one strip of bacon on our buttermilk cheddar biscuit
Chicken Salad Sandwich
free range chicken, golden raisins, granny smith apples, cranberry, basil mayonnaise, lettuce on seven grain and flax
Latte
double espresso & steamed milk
Avocado Toast$7.30
goat cheese, sliced avocado, dukkah (contains nuts), olive oil, kosher salt & pepper on seven grain and flax

Location

2905 whittington ave.

Baltimore MD

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
