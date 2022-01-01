Go
Atwater's

Established. 2006

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

798 Kenilworth Dr • $$

Avg 4.2 (530 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Salad Sandwich
free range chicken, golden raisins, granny smith apples, cranberry, basil mayonnaise, lettuce on sunflower & flax
Grilled Chicken, Bacon & Avocado$11.95
topped with field greens tossed in green goddess on a brioche roll
Latte
double espresso & steamed milk
White Bean & Vegetable
Bag of Chips$1.50
Select flavor upon arrival
SPRING PEA AND HAM
*gluten in garnish
Field Green Salad$10.95
Field greens with almonds, goat cheese, and apples with sherry oregano vinaigrette.
Turkey Cobb Sandwich$13.95
Plainville turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, avocado and garlic mayonnaise on our country white
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

798 Kenilworth Dr

Towson MD

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

