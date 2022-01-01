Atwood's Pizza Cafe
The Atwoods Pizza Café menu focuses on cooked-to-order NEOpolitan-inspired pizzas, as well as soup, salads, and sandwiches. Our pies are baked in an Italian Pavesi Oven with a rotating floor that provides uniform heat distribution to deliver a perfectly cooked pizza every time.
817 West Peachtree St A105
Atlanta GA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|7:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
