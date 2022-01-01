Go
Atwood's Pizza Cafe

The Atwoods Pizza Café menu focuses on cooked-to-order NEOpolitan-inspired pizzas, as well as soup, salads, and sandwiches. Our pies are baked in an Italian Pavesi Oven with a rotating floor that provides uniform heat distribution to deliver a perfectly cooked pizza every time.

817 West Peachtree St A105

Popular Items

12" BEE Me Up Scotty$17.00
Red sauce, Fior di latte, sopresatta, pepperoni, Romano, garlic, Datil Bee Awesome hot honey, arugula, goat cheese.
Red Base$7.00
House red sauce, Mozzarella-provolone, Parmesan, oregano, Romano.
12" Margherita$12.00
Italian tomato sauce, Fior di latte, Romano, Parmesan, garlic, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, sea salt.
12" Atwoods$12.00
Red sauce, Mozzarella-provolone, Fior di latte, Romano, Parmesan, oregano, roasted fennel oil.
12" Pepe$14.00
Red sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella-provolone fior di latte, romano, parmesan, oregano, roasted fennel oil.
Garlic Knots$6.00
Fried dough knots, garlic butter, parmesan, parsley, marinara sauce.
8" Atwoods$8.00
Red sauce, Mozzarella-provolone, Fior di latte, Romano, Parmesan, oregano, roasted fennel oil.
Side of Ranch$0.50
12" Sho Me Your Roni$15.00
Red sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, Mozzarella-provolone, Fior di latte, oregano, Romano.
Caesar$4.00
Romaine, radicchio, tomato, croutons, american grana, hard-boiled egg, caesar dressing.
Location

817 West Peachtree St A105

Atlanta GA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
